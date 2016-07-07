NEWS ROUNDUP: Loretta Lynch Declines To Prosecute Hillary Clinton Over Private Email Server…AND MORE

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced on Wednesday that the Justice Department will not charge presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for using a personal email server while she was secretary of state. Lynch said she met with FBI Director James Comey, career prosecutors, and investigators earlier that day and heeded their unanimous recommendation following a “thorough, year-long investigation.” This resolves a legal issue that has dogged Clinton’s campaign. A campaign spokesman said the matter is now resolved, and Republicans are now playing politics to discredit Mrs. Clinton. Indeed, the GOP wasted no time criticizing Lynch’s decision. Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said the AG’s decision is “a slap in the face to the many Americans entrusted with classified information who play by the rules and those who have been punished for lesser offenses.” Read more.

Black Girl Power: The New Iron Man Is A Woman

There are a big changes coming to the comic book world. A 15-year-old Black girl named Riri Williams is set to become the new Iron Man in the fall — and she has an Afro and everything. Tony Stark, the long-time character in the high-tech iron suit, is out of the picture — for now — because of what happened in Marvel’s “Civil War II.” Riri is an MIT student who reverse engineers Iron Man’s suit from her dorm room. Brian Michael Bendis, the creator and writer of the comic book series, said his inspiration for Riri came from a resilient Chicago teen he encountered while working on a TV show. News that a Black teen is replacing Tony Stark sparked a social media conversation about the need for more comic book characters of color, as well as greater diversity among comic book writers and illustrators. Read more.

Basketball Star Dwyane Wade Is Coming Home To Chicago

Dwyane Wade has been the backbone of the Miami Heat lineup for 13 years — his entire career. But the free agent basketball player announced that it’s time to go home. Wade said he’s committed to joining the Chicago Bulls. He told The Associated Press it was not an easy decision, but ultimately the right choice. Wade said watching the Bulls inspired him as a child to pursue a professional basketball career. The AP said Wade rejected the Heat’s two-year, $40 million offer to play in Chicago, where he will earn $47 million over two years. Read more.

Scores Of Drivers Get Arrested On Unreliable Roadside Drug Tests

Police officers are arresting more than 1.2 million people each year for illegal drug possession based on field test kits that are too often unreliable. The kits cost about $2 each. One test uses a chemical that turns blue when exposed to cocaine. But ProPublica said it can also turn blue when exposed to more than 80 other compounds — including acne medications and common household cleaners. The environment, hot or cold weather, can also trigger false readings. These test kits are largely unimproved since the early 1970s, yet they are used as the basis for arrests and convictions. Read more.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

NEWS ROUNDUP: Loretta Lynch Declines To Prosecute Hillary Clinton Over Private Email Server…AND MORE was originally published on newsone.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: