Black Watergate hero still gets no respect

Exactly 44 years ago at 1:47 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 1972 at the posh Watergate office-apartment complex in Washington, D.C., an unknown 24-year-old Black security guard named Frank Wills single-handedly uncovered the biggest domestic political scandal and crime in American presidential history. But American history books and major American media outlets still give the brother no respect.

On that date, Wills used his eagle-eyed professionalism to discover duct tape that had been inconspicuously placed and then replaced on a latch bolt on the basement door adjacent to a stairwell near the parking garage by burglars dispatched by Republican President Richard Nixon.

Thanks to Wills, it was ultimately revealed that Nixon, through his “Committee for the Re-election of the President,” had been committing numerous crimes, including spying on political opponents, mostly Democrats.

Those basement-entering burglars, who were in the building to steal confidential documents from the sixth-floor offices of the Democratic National Committee headquarters, consisted of five men, including a former CIA official. By the way, Wills wasn’t even scheduled to check the basement door a second time until about an hour after his first round of office door inspections. But, as he informed federal investigators, something he described as a “sixth sense” told him to check that door 45 minutes sooner than he was assigned to.

As an aside, I want Brother Wills to know that it wasn’t a “sixth sense” in connection with that sixth floor. It was his/our “third eye,” which is culturally/anthropologically installed by his/our melanin-producing pineal gland. In other words, it’s a Black thing, so some people reading this have no idea what I’m talking about. And I prefer it that way. But I digress, so let’s get back to our Black Watergate hero.

After Wills discovered what was going on and immediately called the Second Precinct police (as evidenced on page 48 of his actual handwritten logbook, which has been memorialized in the National Archives and can be seen at watergate.info/burglary/frank-wills-watergate-security-log), what ultimately followed was truly historic: the explosive revelation of the break-ins, corruption, buggings, enemy lists, slush funds, and perjury, the unprecedented downfall and humiliating resignation of a president, and the arrest, indictment, prosecution, and jailing of several powerful political conspirators.

Because of Wills’ investigatory prowess, a new word, actually a new suffix, was created in the U.S. to describe any high-profile scandal. That new suffix is “-gate,” such as, for example, “Nipplegate” (2004 Super Bowl performance by Janet Jackson), “Bonusgate” (2008 Pennsylvania political campaign funding), “Bridgegate” (2013 vindictive lane closures by N.J. Governor Chris Christie), “Deflategate” (2015 footballs used by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady), and “Porngate” (2015 Pennsylvania Supreme Court porngraphic, racist, and sexist emails). And it’s not used only in America but also in reference to international scandals such as those in England, Israel, Mexico, Pakistan, Ireland, Angola, and elsewhere.

Despite Wills’ essential role in exposing the most important domestic political scandal and crime in American presidential history, he received an insultingly low so-called raise from $80.00 to $82.50 in his weekly salary and never received a promotion or the type of official public acclaim he deserved. In fact, after he resigned from his position at the Watergate building because of his employer’s racist disrespect, he sought employment at several locations, including Howard University, which refused to hire him for fear of losing federal funding. He was forced to move back to Georgia with his mother after she was debilitated by a massive stroke. Together, they struggled to survive on her meager $450 monthly Social Security stipend.

Although Nixon never went to jail and a number of his conspirators became wealthy celebrities, Wills in 1983 was sentenced to one year in jail after having been accused of stealing a $12.00 pair of sneakers, even though the police admit he never left the shoe store with the items. As they say in the Monopoly board game (as well as in the white racist American political and legal monopoly system), “Go directly to jail. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200.” In other words, go to jail, Black man, and collect nothing. Brother Wills, born on Feb. 4, 1948, died in poverty at 52 on Sept. 27, 2000.

Let’s push for the official and permanent public acclaim Frank Wills never got. Call U.S. Rep. Bob Brady at (215) 389-4627, U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah at (215) 871-4455, and

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey at (215) 405-9660 and ask all three Democrats to request that Democratic President Barack Obama issue an executive order (in the form of a presidential proclamation) honoring Frank Wills for being a genuine and historic American hero. And remind them that the chairman of the Democratic National Committee in the fall of 1972 stated that Willis had played “a unique role in the history of the nation.” If Wills should finally get the respect he deserves after 44 long years, call them. If he shouldn’t, then don’t.

But if you don’t, remember what Wills once told a reporter, “I got nothing for what I did and I completely lost my faith in the political system.” I hope our beloved ancestor doesn’t lose his faith in us from beyond the grave. Let’s make him proud. Make those calls. And do it now.

The words from David Walker’s Appeal, written in 1829, and the words of Christopher James Perry Sr., founder of the Tribune in 1884, are the inspiration for my “Freedom’s Journal” columns. In order to honor that pivotal nationalist abolitionist and that pioneering newspaper giant, as well as to inspire today’s Tribune readers, each column ends with Walker and Perry’s combined quote- along with my inserted voice- as follows: I ask all Blacks “to procure a copy of this… (weekly column) for it is designed… particularly for them” so they can “make progress… against (racist) injustice.”