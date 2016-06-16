National Achievers Society recognizes underrepresented youth achievement

The National Achiever’s Society is a recognition event sponsored by the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh’s Education & Youth Development Department.

African American and students of color in grades 9-12 with an overall QPA of 3.0 or higher are invited to apply to join this academic honor society.

The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is taking a proactive stance in the education of youth by working with students and parents to provide them with support and training to continue the youth’s academic success and prepare them for higher education. The purpose of NAS is to encourage, recognize and reinforce academic achievement among underrepresented youth. NAS seeks to counter the pervasive and damaging public image of youth of color and is designed to energize students and families to academic excellence.

