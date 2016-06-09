Fall Trial Date Set For Mother Emanuel Shooter, Dylann Roof

On Tuesday, a federal judge scheduled a fall date in the trial of Dylann Roof, the White man accused of entering a June 17 bible study and fatally shooting nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Chief U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel announced jury selection would begin on November 7. Federal prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty against Roof in late May. According to The New York Times, up to 1,500 jurors may be called statewide.

Roof attended Tuesday’s hearing sitting “impassively” in front of the victims’ families, journalists, and spectators, the Times reports. He faces 33 counts, including hate crimes. The trial could last six weeks, placing deliberations close to the holidays.

“Three weeks for jury selection puts them on Thanksgiving eve,” Andy Savage, the lawyer who represents several of the victim’s families, said. “A couple of weeks of trial puts them on Christmas Eve, so it’s a tough time of year. I don’t think they really recognized what that’s going to be like.”

According to TIME, Roof’s state murder trial begins in January. Prosecutors will also seek the death penalty.

SOURCES: TIME, The New York Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

