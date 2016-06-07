Sports
Curtain Call…Swin Cash will retire from New York Liberty at end of season

swincash.jpg

Swin Cash

NEW YORK (AP) — Swin Cash, one of the most decorated women’s basketball players in history, has announced she will retire at the end of the season.

The New York Liberty forward and McKeesport native wrote a piece for the Players’ Tribune that was released Tuesday morning.

The 15-year WNBA veteran was the second pick in the 2002 draft and has won three championships in the league with Detroit (2003 and 2006) and Seattle (2010). She’s currently 14th in career scoring with just under 5,000 points. She also is 10th in rebounds.

Cash re-signed with the Liberty on May 24 after being cut by the team right before the season began for salary cap reasons. She’s averaging 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in four games.
She’s played for five WNBA teams and won two Olympic gold medals in her career along with two NCAA championships at UConn.

CURTAIN CALL

http://www.theplayerstribune.com/swin-cash-retirement-announcement/

In conjunction with the retirement announcement, The Players’ Tribune also published a tribute article, featuring contributions from – Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, Tanisha Wright, and Bill Laimbeer.

THE GOLD STANDARD (Sue Bird, Bill Laimbeer, Tanisha Wright and Tamika Catchings)

http://www.theplayerstribune.com/swin-cash-tribute/

The Madison Square Garden Company contributed to this report.

