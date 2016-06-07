Curtain Call…Swin Cash will retire from New York Liberty at end of season

NEW YORK (AP) — Swin Cash, one of the most decorated women’s basketball players in history, has announced she will retire at the end of the season.

The New York Liberty forward and McKeesport native wrote a piece for the Players’ Tribune that was released Tuesday morning.

The 15-year WNBA veteran was the second pick in the 2002 draft and has won three championships in the league with Detroit (2003 and 2006) and Seattle (2010). She’s currently 14th in career scoring with just under 5,000 points. She also is 10th in rebounds.

Cash re-signed with the Liberty on May 24 after being cut by the team right before the season began for salary cap reasons. She’s averaging 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in four games.