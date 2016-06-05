Toya Wright sat down with Big Tigger on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station to talk about the new season of WeTV’s Marriage Bootcamp, where she appears with estranged husband Mickey “Memphitz” Wright.

For the sit-down she touches on all things concerning her tumultuous relationship with the producer, including the whole “hall pass” for cheating rumor. “I’m not the hall pass girl,” Wright told the radio host. “If he did use his ‘hall pass’ we were not together. Let’s just say that. Let’s make that clear. I’m not out here handing out hall passes to men, to go cheat on me.”

In reference to why she went on the show that attempts to restore marriages between celebrity couples, she was transparent as well. “I did it so we could make things work. At least take the counseling with Jim and Elizabeth… I can honestly say after filming this show, I learned a whole lot about myself. I learned about Memph and I. We weren’t as compatible as I thought we were. It was crazy.”

But the big question was what their current status was, since the show was filmed a year ago. “We’re not together, that’s no secret. We are getting a divorce.” Adding that she’s not concerned with people’s opinions of her.

“I used to be a prisoner of people’s opinions of me. Now, Tigger, I’m at a new place in my life. I don’t give a damn what nobody has to say. Imma live my life and do what I do. You gon’ judge me regardless. Imma live my life!”

In addition to being on reality television, Wright authored, How to Lose a Husband a novel that she says will be coming to the big screen soon.

RELATED STORIES:

Toya Wright & Memphitz Are Trying To Extend Their 15-Minutes Of Fame On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Toya Wright Blames K. Michelle + ‘Love & Hip Hop’ For Her Divorce

Marriage Melodrama: Toya Wright Hints To Relationship Struggles With Memphitz On Instagram

It’s For Real This Time: Toya Wright And Memphitz Are Divorcing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: