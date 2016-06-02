Minimum wage and maximizing morality

If I asked you what’s two plus two, you’d answer four, but suppose I asked you to explain the moral justification for the sum of the equation.

And since you had no justification I told you the answer should be five because it’s more than four and more is moral.

Hopefully you would reject that baseless moral argument by protesting the equation wouldn’t add up.

But I agree with you.

Then I explain the reason why it doesn’t add up is because addition is immoral.

Ridiculous, right?

Years back news footage captured fast food workers demonstrating for pay increases. A few demonstrators carried signs that said: You can’t raise a family on minimum wage.

