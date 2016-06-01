Church Circuit 6-1-16

WAR against hunger

JUNE 4—Macedonia Baptist Church in Duquesne will join Rainbow Kitchen Community Services in its 12th Annual March and Ride Against Hunger. The WAR against hunger is a walk and bycle ride event that also features a Health and Wellness Expo offering free health screening, information and more. It is the groups annual foundraiser and a major source of funding. Call 412-466-1892.

Summer Line Dance

JUNE 4—Stella Hopewell, line dance instructor, 1-5 p.m. at St. James AME Church, Women’s Usher Board #2, 444 Lincoln Avenue. A fun filled afternoon, everyone is welcome – Men, Women & Children. Donation $10.

Church anniversary

JUNE 11—Bethlehem Baptist Church, 716 Walnut St., McKeesport. Worship Experience with the BBC Music & Arts ministry. Special guests Rev. Helen Jackson and Evangelist Sherri Johnson. Sunday Morning July 12 Pastor Richard Wingfield of the Unity Baptist Church and BBC New Image Mime will ministror. For more infordmation call 412-664-7272.

Pastorial Anniversary

JUNE 17—Shiloh Community Missionary Baptist Church, proudly presents its 25th Pastorial Anniversary of Hubert D. Hutcherson, at the Double Tree at the Hilton 101 Mall Blvd, Monroeville at 6 p.m. Program starts at 7 p.m. 412-441-8710.

Kennywood Park

JUNE 19—The EducationDepartment of Pentecostal Temple Church will be selling tickets at a discounted price of $23.00 for Kennywood Park that can be used for the following dates—June 19, July 6, July 8, July 18,and Aug. 9, which will be PT day at the park. Come out join us in the pavilion with your basket for great fellowship and fun. For information /tickets call the church office at 412-361-7000.

Praise, Worship & Candlelight Service

JUNE 22—Following are the services to be held in celebrating the Zion Baptist Church’s 10th Anniversary. Theme “We’ve Come This Far By Faith” at 7 p.m.

Men’s Day

JUNE 23—Second Baptist Church,108 W. 12th Ave., Homestead. At 7 p.m. 10th Annual Men’s Day. Rev. William Hill, Pastor, New Pilgrim. Friday, Rev. George Williams, Pastor, First Baptist.

Worship Service

JUNE 24—Worship Service featuring Rev. Craig Giles, son of Zion Baptist Church, and Pastor of Triumph Baptist Church, Sewickley, PA; accompanied by his congregation and choir, 7 p.m.

Prayer Breakfast

JUNE 25—Bethlehem Baptist Church Women’s Ministrdy Prayer Breakfast at the Comfort Inn Hotel & Conference Center, 699 Rodi Road, Penn Hills, at 9 a.m. Pastor

Morning Worship Anniversary

JUNE 26—10:30 a.m. Rev. Richard W. Truss, pastor, preaching. Anniversary banquet, Georgetown Centre, Pleasant Hills, Pa, Rev. W. C. Callaway, pastor of Mt. Olive First Baptist Church, Clairton, banquet preacher, 3 p.m. Tickets available: $40 donation.

