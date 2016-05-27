Championship Chase wins PAPBA Award

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Associated Press Broadcasters Association’s annual awards banquet was held Friday May 20, 2016, to honor excellence in news and sports stories, features and reporting from 2015.

Eighteen television and radio stations submitted 290 entries and

Championship Chase received a second place award in the Regularly Scheduled News or Sports Talk Program category.

The PAPBA serves as the link between the AP and its member television and radio stations in Pennsylvania.

Championship Chase is an entertaining chronicle of the Pittsburgh Steelers and their competition during the NFL Season.

The show is produced and hosted by veteran sports anchor and reporter Ty Miller.

Analysts include veteran reporter and Emmy award winner Dee Thompson and ProGrass LLC President Robert Thomas.

Brian Cook, Jonas Chaney, Liz Costa, Carrie Cleary, Ida Simpson and Tom Plungin serve as contributing commentators and reporters.

Segments include comical football shorts, AFC North Tracking, home and away locker room interviews, in-studio guests, high school athletes of the week and Steel City Ladies perspective on football.

Championship Chase begins its seventh season in September following Saturday Night Live and the Jerome Bettis Show at 1:30 am on WPXI-TV Channel 11. The show also airs on the Pittsburgh Cable News Channel (PCNC) Saturday nights at 9pm and Sundays at noon.

