Metro Atlanta mother holds down teen as daughter beats and cuts her

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suburban Atlanta mother was arrested for inciting a fight between two teens when she allegedly held down her daughter’s adversary so that the daughter could beat and cut her, the media reports.

Ramona Ann Thompson is accused of holding a teenage girl down so her 17-year-old daughter [middle] could beat her bloody and cut her with a box cutter.

A third woman Shaqwana Montice Veasley has also been charged for encouraging the fight and spitting in the child’s face.

According to the police report, the mother allegedly grabbed the other girl by her hair and pulled her to the ground, allowing another woman to assault the 17-year-old, arrest warrants say.

As Ramona Ann Thompson held a teenager to the ground, her relative, Karreston Kinyada Hill, hit and cut the girl with a box cutter, arrest warrants state, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

A third woman, Shaqwana Montice Veasley, also allegedly encouraged Thompson’s daughter to injure the other girl. Thompson also spit in a child’s face, police said.

“Stomp her! Beat her!” Thompson yelled as the girls fought, according to her warrant.

“That’s what you get for talking all that (expletive)!” Veasley allegedly said.

The 17-year-old girl had several lacerations to her face after the fight and needed stitches.

After the fight, Hill, who is also 17, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and affray, according to police.

She was released from the Cobb jail the following day after posting $20,000 bond, booking records showed.

On Friday she was arrested again and charged with aggravated assault. Hill was released the second time on Monday after posting an additional $20,000 bond.

