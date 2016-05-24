Louisiana Bill Makes Targeting Police A Hate Crime

A controversial bill is headed to the Louisiana governor’s desk after passing the state senate Tuesday, according to NBC News.

Louisiana House Bill 953, or the ‘Blue Lives Matter Bill,” extends provisions under the current hate crime law, covering police officers, EMS workers and first responders. The bill will be the first of its kind, making targeting police officers a hate crime.

The bill was authored last year by Rep. Lance Harris after a Texas deputy named Darren Goforth was killed in August.

“It looked like it was strictly done because someone didn’t like police officers, like a hate crime. In the news, you see a lot of people terrorizing and threatening police officers on social media just due to the fact that they are policemen,” Lance told CNN. “Now, this (new law) protects police and first-responders under the hate-crime law,” he said.

Louisiana makes targeting police officers a hate crime with 'Blue Lives Matter' bill https://t.co/dvzC3UhfjM pic.twitter.com/xRYcSLV9wW — Blavity (@Blavity) May 23, 2016

Gov. John Bel affirmed that he will sign the bill in a statement released to NBC News:

“As the son and brother of a sheriff, I have the greatest respect for the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect our communities, state and nation. The members of the law enforcement community deserve these protections, and I look forward to signing this bill into law,” Bel said.

Critics of the law say it offers redundant protection to law enforcement.

Louisiana set to pass "Blue Lives Matter" bill classifying police attacks as hate crimes https://t.co/EANP8jK8hH pic.twitter.com/BwQXh6AiAk — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 21, 2016

“As a former prosecutor I know for a fact that battery of a police officer is already covered by other laws here in Louisiana,” Terrel Kent told NBC News. “To include essential peace officers, sheriffs, law enforcement officials or first responders is a slap in the face to protected classes,” said Kent.

In the wake of repeated tension between Black Lives Matter protesters and police officers across the nation, some BLM activists like Mwende Katwiwa, are afraid this bill will set an unwanted precedent. Katwiwa is a member of Black Youth Project 100 in New Orleans, a group seeking to build solidarity amongst Black youth through “leadership development, direct action organizing, advocacy and education,” according to their website.

“This bill is an attempt to counter the very vocal, visible and effective tactics of the Black Lives Matter movement and paint the police in a more sympathetic public light when in reality, they are increasingly more violent and violence against them is actually decreasing,” Katwiwa said in an interview with NBC News.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the “Blue Lives Matter” bill.

SOURCES: CNN, NBC News | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

SEE ALSO:

Judge: State Failed To Prove Baltimore Cop Acted Unreasonably In Freddie Gray’s Arrest

FBI: Police Deaths Fell In 2015, Reversing 2014 Spike

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education 46 photos Launch gallery Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education 1. Akkitta Wellington Copelin Source:StudioBooth 1 of 46 2. Nancy Ward Source:StudioBooth 2 of 46 3. Keith Schenck Source:StudioBooth 3 of 46 4. Patricia Vestal Source:StudioBooth 4 of 46 5. Patrick Williams Source:StudioBooth 5 of 46 6. Michael Scott Jones Source:StudioBooth 6 of 46 7. Gloria Boyce-Charles Source:StudioBooth 7 of 46 8. Karen Adebiyi Source:StudioBooth 8 of 46 9. Jacueline Foster Source:StudioBooth 9 of 46 10. Ronna Mora Source:StudioBooth 10 of 46 11. Lois Sanford Source:StudioBooth 11 of 46 12. Robert Thompson Source:StudioBooth 12 of 46 13. Mark McPhee Source:StudioBooth 13 of 46 14. Brenda Ricketts Source:StudioBooth 14 of 46 15. Shirley Tolliver Source:StudioBooth 15 of 46 16. Raleigh Swinton Source:StudioBooth 16 of 46 17. Maxine Lewis Source:StudioBooth 17 of 46 18. Rev. Kevin MCall Source:StudioBooth 18 of 46 19. Frank Wyatt Source:StudioBooth 19 of 46 20. Jaynaea Dillard-Strothers Source:StudioBooth 20 of 46 21. Jewel Source:StudioBooth 21 of 46 22. Kayla Wolf Source:StudioBooth 22 of 46 23. Tylik McMillian Source:studio booth 23 of 46 24. Rev. Dr. Jean C. Romulus Source:studio booth 24 of 46 25. Lynette & Dana Williams Source:studio booth 25 of 46 26. Dwayne Love Source:studio booth 26 of 46 27. Marc Daniels Source:StudioBooth 27 of 46 28. Shaquille Burns Source:StudioBooth 28 of 46 29. Robert Gore Source:StudioBooth 29 of 46 30. Dr. Charles H. F. Davis Source:StudioBooth 30 of 46 31. Kerry M. Williams Sr. Source:StudioBooth 31 of 46 32. Darrell Price Source:StudioBooth 32 of 46 33. Pastor Warren A. Hall Source:StudioBooth 33 of 46 34. Adrienne Chambers Source:StudioBooth 34 of 46 35. James Gray Source:StudioBooth 35 of 46 36. Pastor Terry Bronson Source:StudioBooth 36 of 46 37. Faith T. Blackburne Source:StudioBooth 37 of 46 38. Ilesha Graham Source:StudioBooth 38 of 46 39. Lamar Grant Source:StudioBooth 39 of 46 40. Rosa Jackson Source:StudioBooth 40 of 46 41. Patricia Jordan Source:StudioBooth 41 of 46 42. Katherine Bassett Source:StudioBooth 42 of 46 43. Cheryl Anderson Source:StudioBooth 43 of 46 44. Byron Jones Source:StudioBooth 44 of 46 45. Mario Middleton Source:StudioBooth 45 of 46 46. Rashid Mausi Source:StudioBooth 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Louisiana Bill Makes Targeting Police A Hate Crime was originally published on newsone.com