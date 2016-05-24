Louisiana Bill Makes Targeting Police A Hate Crime

A controversial bill is headed to the Louisiana governor’s desk after passing the state senate Tuesday, according to NBC News.
Louisiana House Bill 953, or the ‘Blue Lives Matter Bill,” extends provisions under the current hate crime law, covering police officers, EMS workers and first responders. The bill will be the first of its kind, making targeting police officers a hate crime.
The bill was authored last year by Rep. Lance Harris after a Texas deputy named Darren Goforth was killed in August.
“It looked like it was strictly done because someone didn’t like police officers, like a hate crime. In the news, you see a lot of people terrorizing and threatening police officers on social media just due to the fact that they are policemen,” Lance told CNN. “Now, this (new law) protects police and first-responders under the hate-crime law,” he said.
Gov. John Bel affirmed that he will sign the bill in a statement released to NBC News:
“As the son and brother of a sheriff, I have the greatest respect for the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect our communities, state and nation. The members of the law enforcement community deserve these protections, and I look forward to signing this bill into law,” Bel said.
Critics of the law say it offers redundant protection to law enforcement.
“As a former prosecutor I know for a fact that battery of a police officer is already covered by other laws here in Louisiana,” Terrel Kent told NBC News. “To include essential peace officers, sheriffs, law enforcement officials or first responders is a slap in the face to protected classes,” said Kent.
In the wake of repeated tension between Black Lives Matter protesters and police officers across the nation, some BLM activists like Mwende Katwiwa, are afraid this bill will set an unwanted precedent. Katwiwa is a member of Black Youth Project 100 in New Orleans, a group seeking to build solidarity amongst Black youth through “leadership development, direct action organizing, advocacy and education,” according to their website.
“This bill is an attempt to counter the very vocal, visible and effective tactics of the Black Lives Matter movement and paint the police in a more sympathetic public light when in reality, they are increasingly more violent and violence against them is actually decreasing,” Katwiwa said in an interview with NBC News.
Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the “Blue Lives Matter” bill.
SOURCES: CNN, NBC News | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform
SEE ALSO:
Judge: State Failed To Prove Baltimore Cop Acted Unreasonably In Freddie Gray’s Arrest
FBI: Police Deaths Fell In 2015, Reversing 2014 Spike
Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education
Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education
1. Akkitta Wellington CopelinSource:StudioBooth 1 of 46
2. Nancy WardSource:StudioBooth 2 of 46
3. Keith SchenckSource:StudioBooth 3 of 46
4. Patricia VestalSource:StudioBooth 4 of 46
5. Patrick WilliamsSource:StudioBooth 5 of 46
6. Michael Scott JonesSource:StudioBooth 6 of 46
7. Gloria Boyce-CharlesSource:StudioBooth 7 of 46
8. Karen AdebiyiSource:StudioBooth 8 of 46
9. Jacueline FosterSource:StudioBooth 9 of 46
10. Ronna MoraSource:StudioBooth 10 of 46
11. Lois SanfordSource:StudioBooth 11 of 46
12. Robert ThompsonSource:StudioBooth 12 of 46
13. Mark McPheeSource:StudioBooth 13 of 46
14. Brenda RickettsSource:StudioBooth 14 of 46
15. Shirley TolliverSource:StudioBooth 15 of 46
16. Raleigh SwintonSource:StudioBooth 16 of 46
17. Maxine LewisSource:StudioBooth 17 of 46
18. Rev. Kevin MCallSource:StudioBooth 18 of 46
19. Frank WyattSource:StudioBooth 19 of 46
20. Jaynaea Dillard-StrothersSource:StudioBooth 20 of 46
21. JewelSource:StudioBooth 21 of 46
22. Kayla WolfSource:StudioBooth 22 of 46
23. Tylik McMillianSource:studio booth 23 of 46
24. Rev. Dr. Jean C. RomulusSource:studio booth 24 of 46
25. Lynette & Dana WilliamsSource:studio booth 25 of 46
26. Dwayne LoveSource:studio booth 26 of 46
27. Marc DanielsSource:StudioBooth 27 of 46
28. Shaquille BurnsSource:StudioBooth 28 of 46
29. Robert GoreSource:StudioBooth 29 of 46
30. Dr. Charles H. F. DavisSource:StudioBooth 30 of 46
31. Kerry M. Williams Sr.Source:StudioBooth 31 of 46
32. Darrell PriceSource:StudioBooth 32 of 46
33. Pastor Warren A. HallSource:StudioBooth 33 of 46
34. Adrienne ChambersSource:StudioBooth 34 of 46
35. James GraySource:StudioBooth 35 of 46
36. Pastor Terry BronsonSource:StudioBooth 36 of 46
37. Faith T. BlackburneSource:StudioBooth 37 of 46
38. Ilesha GrahamSource:StudioBooth 38 of 46
39. Lamar GrantSource:StudioBooth 39 of 46
40. Rosa JacksonSource:StudioBooth 40 of 46
41. Patricia JordanSource:StudioBooth 41 of 46
42. Katherine BassettSource:StudioBooth 42 of 46
43. Cheryl AndersonSource:StudioBooth 43 of 46
44. Byron JonesSource:StudioBooth 44 of 46
45. Mario MiddletonSource:StudioBooth 45 of 46
46. Rashid MausiSource:StudioBooth 46 of 46
Louisiana Bill Makes Targeting Police A Hate Crime was originally published on newsone.com