Feed The Children donates eight tons of food in the Hill

Though state Reps. Jake Wheatley, D-Hill, and Mike Turzai, R-McCandless, rarely agree on anything, they agree that feeding those in need is a worthy endeavor.

And on May 11, both men joined Feed the Children CEO, and former Oklahoma Congressman, J.C. Watts, Focus Pittsburgh Director Rev. Paul Abernathy, StarKist President and CEO Andrew Choe, Charlie the Tuna and dozens of volunteers to distribute 16,000 pound of food to 400 needy families at the Bedford Hill Apartments in the Hill District.

Watts, who joined Feed the Children three months ago, said it was a natural fit for him, given the anti-poverty and anti-hunger work he did in congress for 18 years—plus, it is based in Oklahoma.

“In my life, I’ve missed meals and I’ve skipped meals, but I never had to wonder where my next meal was coming from,” he said.

“We are doing this somewhere in the country on a weekly basis, and it’s thanks to partners like StarKist that we are able to. America is still man’s best hope. There are generous caring people in this country and this event is an example of that.”

For two-and-a-half hours, that example was personified by volunteers from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, Focus Pittsburgh and its affiliates and StarKist, which has pledged $100,000 to fight childhood hunger through a national partnership with Feed the Children, donating funds, and distributing food products during community events across the nation.

