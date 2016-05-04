Prince Had Plans To Meet Addiction Doctor Before Death

Legendary singer Prince was found dead in an elevator just a day before he was scheduled to meet with an addiction doctor to lay out plans for drug addiction treatment, the Star Tribune reported Tuesday, citing an attorney close to the investigation.

Attorney William Mauzy confirmed that Dr. Howard Kornfeld, a California-based specialist and national authority on opioid addiction treatment, was contacted by representatives for the entertainer who said Prince “was dealing with a grave medical emergency.” Mauzy works with the Kornfeld family.

Because Kornfeld could not leave his Recovery Without Walls practice, he sent his son Andrew to Minnesota to meet with Prince on April 21.

Instead, Prince was found dead in the elevator of his Paisley Park home. Andrew Kornfeld, who called 911, was one of three people at the home when the singer’s body was discovered, the Tribune reports:

“The plan was to quickly evaluate his health and devise a treatment plan,” Mauzy said, speaking on behalf of the Kornfelds. “… The doctor was planning on a lifesaving mission.”

Several other sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed Mauzy’s account. Calls and e-mails to the Kornfelds were not returned Tuesday evening.

Multiple reports released after Prince’s untimely death indicate painkillers were found at his home. Authorities are continuing an investigation to determine where Prince obtained the pills.

An autopsy was completed days after his body was discovered. Toxicology tests are pending.

