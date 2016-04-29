P.R.O.M.I.S.E.: Stop the violence jazz showcase

P.R.O.M.I.S.E presented its 8th Annual Blues/R&B/Jazz Showcase Fundraiser at the Hard Rock Café. The showcase featured; Pittsburgh Jazz Saxophone Legend Kenny Blake, Blvd of Blues with Sydney Jefferson, and Hip-Hop artist Josh “Caso” Adams, with a special spoken word presentation from Israel Williams.

“I do think the event is getting better and more versatile. Getting more artists involved is what I want to do. I love the arts and art forms. Our goal is to bring in more art forms which will open the doors for them to come into P.R.O.M.I.S.E., and work with the young people we have waiting for this to happen,“ said Jay Donaldson.

The P.R.O.M.I.S.E Foundation is a nonprofit organization located on the North Side that is dedicated to making the lives of youth and elders better, and standing against Black-on-Black violence. P.R.O.M.I.S.E. meaning; Protecting and Restoring the Order of Mankind with the Initiative of Serving Elders. Jay Donaldson founded the group after his son was killed in street violence.

Donaldson said the group holds several events throughout the year to get adults and youth involved in positive programs and groups to keep them off the streets and out of harm’s way.

