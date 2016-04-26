Trial to open May 2 in slaying of 2 sisters in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Trial opens next month for a man charged in the western Pennsylvania robbery and murder of two sisters of an Iowa state lawmaker two years ago.

Jury selection was completed April 18 for the trial of 45-year-old Allen Wade in Allegheny County. The proceedings are scheduled to begin May 2.

Authorities allege that Wade, who lived next door, killed Sarah Wolfe after she returned home to find Susan Wolfe already slain in February 2014. The women were the sisters of Democratic Iowa state Rep. Mary Wolfe.

Prosecutors have said that they intend to seek the death penalty if Wade is convicted of first-degree murder.

At the request of defense attorneys, Judge Edward Borkowski issued a gag order barring lawyers or investigators from talking about the case outside of court.

