Prince’s Longtime Lawyer Disputes Artist’s Drug Abuse Allegations

Prince‘s longtime lawyer, L. Londell McMillen, vehemently denied rumors that the artist was a drug abuser, arguing that he led a clean and healthy lifestyle, reports The Associated Press:

McMillan told the news outlet in a phone interview Monday night that he “spoke to Prince the Sunday before he died, after it was reported that his plane made an emergency landing to deal with a medical emergency involving the singer.”

TMZ reported earlier this week that the music icon was treated at a medical facility in Moline, Illinois for an overdose of the powerful painkiller Percocet while traveling home from concerts in Atlanta last week.

From The AP:

Asked about the TMZ report, McMillan said that while Prince may have been in pain and may have taken medication from time to time, he was “not on any drugs that would be any cause for concern.”

“People use medication. The question is, are you on meds in a dangerous way?” he said. McMillan noted that Prince, a vegan, was known for his clean lifestyle.

“Everybody who knows Prince knows he wasn’t walking around drugged up,” McMillan said. “That’s foolish. No one ever saw Prince and said, ‘He looks high.’ It wasn’t what he was about.”

We wish Prince’s family well.

