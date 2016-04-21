Mayor’s office issues statement on zoning changes to Enright Parklet and Penn Plaza

PITTSBURGH, PA — Pittsburgh City Council Tuesday, with the support of Mayor William Peduto’s administration, approved zoning changes for Enright Parklet and Penn Plaza that will preserve parkland and public space at the East Liberty site.

“Working with the community, we protected the public park. We will enhance the park, making sure it is connected back to Friendship and East Liberty and that the development will undergo a full community planning process. Going forward we will keep working with Penn Plaza tenants and their neighbors to assure our mission of community-based development is implemented, even with difficult developments like this,” said Chief of Staff Kevin Acklin.

“Our work here is far from done. We will face additional relocations in the coming year, and we are committed as ever to making sure the residents have opportunities to live in East Liberty. Our success today will not last without continued dedication to community participation.”

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: