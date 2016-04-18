Pop-Up Art Museum to tackle drug policy during UNGASS

On April 19 I'm hosting #NerdlandForever live at the Museum of Drug Policy. Tickets: https://t.co/KRuW3NH528 pic.twitter.com/joZUd1tcdC — Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) April 12, 2016

A group of artists, activists, entertainers and journalists are looking to bring awareness to current drug policies in an unprecedented way, using a pop-up museum to tackle the world drug problem through art.

The “Museum of Drug Policy,” a three-day pop-up cultural hub in New York City, will feature more than 70 works from various artists around the world, interactive art installations, panels, and community discussions and keynote addresses to “explore the real impact and human cost of drug policy in communities around the world,” a press release sent to NewsOne states.

The museum — which is free to the public from April 19-21 — will take place on Park Avenue during the United Nations General Assembly Meeting on the world drug problem.

“Through art, conversations and experiential events, the Museum will showcase that the moment is now for drug policy reform and that damage caused by the war on drugs is evident across the world,” the release reads. “The Museum will uplift the voices of people most impacted by the global drug policy: people who use drugs, crop growers, people who are incarcerated, people who have saved lives or lost loved ones to drug overdose, people on death row for drug offenses, doctors who can’t prescribe adequate pain relief to their patients, and other voices of the international drug policy reform movement.“

Highlights will include some familiar faces; journalist Melissa Harris-Perry will host a special live version of “Nerdland Forever,” and hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons is set to join Mexican poet Javier Sicilia in a special presentation, “Beats, Rhymes and Reform,” which will elevate the stories of people most impacted by the war on drugs.

Academy Award-nominated director Matthew Heineman will also conduct a Q&A with audience members about his new documentary, Cartel Land, a film that explores the Mexican drug war.

The cultural hub will be held at 245 Park Avenue at the corner of Park and E 47th St. The free event will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Other attendees include Hank Willis Thomas, Dr. Carl Hart, Glenn Martin, Baz Dreisinger, DJ Beverly Bond, Jasiri X, and more.

You can find more on this event, including a detailed schedule of events, here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Handout, Instagram, Twitter

Pop-Up Art Museum to tackle drug policy during UNGASS was originally published on newsone.com

