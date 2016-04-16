6-Foot-Tall Texas Escapee Found Hiding In Girlfriend’s Dishwasher

Wesley Evans, 20, was likely hoping for a clean escape when he hid in his girlfriend’s dishwasher. But he was caught one day after escaping custody at Texas’ Jasper Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, according to the New York Daily News.

Evans, who 6-feet-tall and of slight build, had been serving time for aggravated robbery, auto theft, and arson at the Jasper County Jail when he escaped his security detail, writes the News. Surveillance footage from local businesses showed Evans running in the woods behind a local store, the report says.

From the Daily News:

Police dogs led officers to an apartment complex close by, where his girlfriend lives.

Cops in Jasper County searched her apartment, but could not find him. However, after receiving an anonymous tip, authorities went back and found Evans in the dishwasher at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Chief Deputy Glenn Blank told KTRE.

“That’s pretty hard for a man that size to get in,” Timbers Apartment owner Terry Tootle told the station. “He’s about 6 feet tall and slender in build. I imagine he must have taken the racks out to fit in there.”

Investigators are still trying to determine if the girlfriend, whose name was not released, would be charged in the incident. The apartment is about a half-mile from the hospital in Jasper.

