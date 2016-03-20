Prince Announces His First Memoir Is In The Works

Any Prince fan will tell you, there’s just some stuff they don’t know about the multitalented Grammy and Oscar award-winning artist. He’s mysterious. An elusive chanteuse. The type of guy that randomly shows up to a Thunder-Warriors game to see Stephen Curry, because he’s a fan.

But for the first time, the Minneapolis-bred icon will be telling the details of his story, in his own words.

According to OkayPlayer, Prince delivered the news at a show in New York City on Friday night, noting that the publishers made him “an offer I can’t refuse.” The book’s tentative title: “The Beautiful Ones” published by the Penguin Random House imprint Spiegel & Grau in the fall of 2017.

“This is my first (book),” he told the crowd that included Harry Belafonte. “My brother Dan is helping me with it. He’s a good critic and that’s what I need. He’s not a ‘yes’ man at all and he’s really helping me get through this. We’re starting from the beginning from my first memory and hopefully we can go all the way up to the Super Bowl.”

If you’re getting giddy, you should be.

The memoir is being pegged as “an unconventional and poetic journey through his life and creative work” that will include stories about the people, places and events central to Prince’s creative development during his formative years.

Born to a family of musicians, the 57-year-old’s name comes from his father’s stage name, Prince Rogers. He has a younger sister, Tika Evene and has been married twice, with no children. While Prince has befriended and been linked to a gamut of famous women, he’s always been very private about his personal life. And he’s even more protective of his music, owning all the masters and publishing to his works.

While there are biographies written about Prince, it will be eye-opening to hear directly from him. We can’t wait!

RELATED STORIES:

Did You Know Prince Is Steph Curry’s Biggest Fan? Watch ‘The Purple One’ Steal The Show At The Golden State Warriors Game

Why Is Prince So Flawless? ‘The Purple One’ Nearly Breaks The Internet With His Passport Photo

Bobby Brown Inks Deal for ‘Raw and Unvarnished’ Memoir

Prince Announces His First Memoir Is In The Works was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: