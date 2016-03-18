Blacks in the Military Black History celebration

Blacks in the military was celebrated at Soldiers and Sailors Hall recently as a part of Black History month. Historian John Ford emceed the event and along with other historians and members of different branches of the military told of the history of Blacks in the Military from the Revolutionary war to the Civil War to World War I, World War II and all the other wars the U.S. has been in. They also discussed the integration of the military during World War II.

