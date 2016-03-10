Attorneys Say Nick Gordon Attempted To Save Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Life

The legal team for Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, says their client has endured anguish after he was accused by the family of aiding in Brown’s death. Gordon said that the family’s claims were “humiliating” and that he actually attempted to save Brown’s life, PEOPLE reports.

Brown, the daughter of late singer Whitney Houston and entertainer Bobby Brown, died in Duluth, Georgia, last July. Gordon and a friend discovered Brown, 22, face down in a bathtub on Jan. 31 of that year but was too late to revive her. She was placed in a medically-induced coma, dying six months later after several medical experts examined her.

In an exclusive statement delivered to PEOPLE, Gordon’s legal representation shared that their client deeply loved Brown and has been compliant despite the family painting an entirely different image of him.

PEOPLE reports:

But in a statement to PEOPLE, Gordon’s attorneys, Jose Baez and Joe S. Habachy, say that their client is innocent – and has been going through a difficult year.

“Nick Gordon’s life has been tumultuous since January of 2015 when he lost the love of his life,” say Baez and Habachy. “On top of being prohibited from visiting Bobbi Kristina at the hospital for the last six months of her life, Nick has been publicly humiliated for more than a year.

“Throughout that time,” the statement continues, “the Fulton County District Attorney’s office has tried to make Nick a murderer despite having clear and convincing evidence that Bobbi Kristina’s death was nothing more than a tragic accident, evidence that the District Attorney’s office fought to seal and conceal from the public rather than allowing her fans to know the truth.”

“The truth is that Nick tried to save Bobbi Kristina’s life. The truth is that Nick cooperated with law enforcement since day one. The truth is that no one loved Bobbi Kristina more than Nick and no one has suffered more as a result of her death than Nick.”

The attorneys added in their statement that the Fulton County District attorney’s office might still be investigating the case but cited that a recent hearing to unseal Brown’s autopsy results proves that there’s has been lack of evidence connecting Gordon to a crime.

The statement concluded with Baez and Habachy asking the District Attorney’s office to come forth with all details of the case and call it a case of suicide or an accident and to not frame it as a murder investigation.

