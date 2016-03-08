Torrei Hart celebrates beginning of ‘Happiness Tour’ during birthday

LOS ANGELES — The one thing in life that we have that is free and can’t be taken away from us is our happiness. Torrei Hart, ex-wife of renowned comedian Kevin Hart, launched her “Happiness Tour” at her private birthday celebration on Sunday, February 28.

The Happiness Tour is the start of a new chapter in Hart’s life, and the afternoon was definitely filled with plenty of happiness–from laughter, dancing, relaxing, and just enjoying the peace of life around good, positive people. The celebration was hosted by actress Golden Brooks and Empire’s Azmarie, who both did a fantastic job of keeping the festivities of the afternoon following.

As soon as guests walked through the gate to Hart’s backyard they were greeted with a red carpet where they were able to get their photo ops in.Nakeah Cosmetics and Fabulus Touch were on deck making the ladies and models of the fashion show even more glamorous than they already were, as well as retouching make-up. The fashion show took place alongside Torrei’s pool and featured designs from Ja’ire International Couture, Dhakmani Fashions, and Aden Marq.

Other festivities of the afternoon included soulful sounds from vocalist Candace Wakefield, massages from Manly Handz, artistic designs from renowned painter Rugiyatou Rocky Jallow, and Two Girls And A Drink kept people’s thirst on point at the bar with the promotion of Torrei Hart’s Skimpy Mixers and champagne from MaxMonde; and of course brunch made from the hands of Chef Jerome Brown. Guests left with gift bags filled with goodies from Christina Milian’s We Are Pop Culture Collection, Wapc Beauty, and The Boss Wife’s book.

Take a look at the photo highlights from the inaugural event for the “Happiness Tour.”

Photos by Naomi K. Bonman

