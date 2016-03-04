Lawyers In Freddie Gray Case Appeal To Maryland’s High Court

Attorneys argued Thursday before Maryland’s highest court about whether an officer involved in Freddie Gray’s death must testify against other officers in the case, Reuters reports.

Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams, who is overseeing the trials of the six Baltimore police officers, issued mixed rulings on that question, which triggered appeals from both sides.

William Porter was the first police officer prosecuted, but his trial ended in a hung jury. While he awaits a retrial, the prosecutors want him to testify at the other officers’ trials. Porter declined, asserting his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

Judge Williams ordered Porter to testify against two of the officers: Caesar Goodson, who was driving the van and faces second-degree murder charges, and Alicia White, his supervisor.

At the same time, the judge ruled against the state’s request to compel Porter to testify against the other three officers: Brian Rice, Garrett Miller, and Edward Nero.

The prosecutor alleges that the officers bear varying degrees of responsibility for Gray’s death. He died one week after suffering a neck injury in a police van, igniting protests and rioting in Baltimore.

The five officers’ trials are on hold pending a decision from the court, for which there is no timetable, says Reuters.

