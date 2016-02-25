Currently Obsessed: Jourdan Dunn Deserves An Award For Being A Golden Goddess

Jourdan Dunn missed the red carpet arrivals for the 2016 Brit Awards and we see why. The chef and model wore a metallic gold dress with cutouts covered in mesh and more bling than Kanye’s grill. She wore her hair in a low bun and matted her face in bronze goodness. She achieved a fantastic smoky golden cateye. I am LOVING this makeup, Jourdan!

This dress is absolutely stunning! The back of it is criss-cross golden goodness and the pattern is perfect in all the right areas. The golden train on this dress is EVERYTHING.

She may have been presenting an award but she DESERVES an award for this style!

We are currently obsessed with Jourdan for the following reasons:

She is a PRESENT mom.

Slaying runways AND being a full-time mom can’t be easy, but Jourdan makes it work! She had her son Riley and shortly thereafter, her father’s son went to prison for cocaine. Despite this horrible stream of events. She told Vogue, “My mum is my main support. As soon as I’m offered a job, I check the dates with her and then she looks after him for as long as I’m away.”

Speaking of being a mom….

That Snapback!

Jourdun had Riley five years ago when she was 19. Three months later, she was stomping down the runway at London Fashion Week.

Breaking Barriers.

What’s even more impressive that walking a runway three months post-baby? When you rock the runway WITH a baby bump. The ever coveted supermodel made waves when Jean Paul Gaultier constructed this custom piece for her to slay on the runway for Spring/Summer 2010. Talk about haute-couture maternity fashion!

She also was the first black supermodel to be in the Prada show in over 10 years…AND she spoke out about it.

“I find it weird when [model] agents say, ‘You’re the only black girl booked for the show. Isn’t it great?’ Why is it great?” ~ Jourdun Dunn

She has her own cooking show.

More than just a model, Jourdun Dunn is an entrepreneur. She is the host of her show, Well Dunn with Jourdun Dunn, where she cooks light fare and hosts celebrity guests in her kitchen.

Jourdun Dunn is a fabulous mother, business woman and supermodel. We can’t wait to see what she cooks up next either in the kitchen or in an editorial!

DON’T MISS:

FAB OR FUG: Rihanna Has An “Off-Day” At The 2016 Brit Awards

GET THE LOOK: Sanaa Lathan Steps Out In Style Looking Like Spring To The All Def Movie Awards

Keke Palmer Needs To Quit Slaying So I Can Quit Gushing About Her

Currently Obsessed: Jourdan Dunn Deserves An Award For Being A Golden Goddess was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: