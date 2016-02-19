Longtime Steelers tight end Heath Miller retires

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller retired on Friday after an 11-year career with the franchise that included a pair of Super Bowl titles.

The 33-year-old Miller had one year left on his current contract. The 30th overall pick in the 2005 draft caught 60 passes for 535 yards and two touchdowns in 2015. His 592 career receptions, 6,569 yards receiving and 45 touchdowns are all franchise marks for a tight end.

Miller missed just eight regular-season games during his career, with the fans at Heinz Field often chanting “Heeeath” every time he caught the ball. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger often called Miller the best teammate he’s ever had.

Miller’s retirement leaves just three players from the 2005 team that won the Super Bowl: Roethlisberger, linebacker James Harrison and long snapper Greg Warren.