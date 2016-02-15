Tyra Banks Shares First Photo Of Her Son York On Valentine’s Day

Tyra Banks spent Valentine’s Day with a special someone — her newborn baby boy York.

The supermodel and entrepreneur posted the first photo of her son after announcing his birth via surrogate in January, Yahoo News reports.

Banks, 42, and her boyfriend Erik Asla, a Norwegian photographer, sent love day wishes to their followers on Sunday through a picture of the model holding her child in a blanket.

The businesswoman has been open about her struggles with fertility in the past. Banks explained how she began IVF treatments to have children. She also addressed many of her fans wondering if she would ever have children.

Friends and former co-workers of Banks have recalled her dreams to be a mother. Speaking to People Magazine, photographer and former America’s Next Top Model judge Nigel Barker says Banks would often talk about her parenting aspirations on set.

People reports:

“When she first held my son Jack — the look in her eyes, she really wanted to be a mum,” the fashion photographer recalls. “She often talked about it, so I’m really happy for her.”

Barker, who left the show after season 18, has no doubt that Banks will master motherhood as she has modeling and business. “I think she’s going to be amazing,” Barker tells PEOPLE. “She’s a very committed woman. She knows how to compartmentalize.”

Banks and Asla began dating two years ago when they met on the set of Norway’s Next Top Model, where he served as a judge.

