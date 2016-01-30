Emanuel AME Church, Site Of Deadly Shooting, Appoints First Female Pastor

Nearly seven months after a White gunman killed the pastor and eight others at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, members have appointed a new leader.

The Rev. Betty Deas Clark on Saturday became the first female pastor to lead the church, reports The Associated Press. On Sunday, she gave a sermon of hope, saying the church’s best days are ahead.

She replaces the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was killed along with the others in June by a lone gunman who entered the church under the guise of wanting to join a Bible study group. Dylann Roof, who published a racist manifesto online that was discovered after the shooting, has been charged in the shootings.

