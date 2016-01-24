Confident about his lead in national polls, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told supporters Saturday that he could shoot someone in the middle of the street and still not lose votes.
The shocking comments, made at a weekend campaign rally, surprisingly garnered a few laughs. A national conversation surrounding gun violence and gun reform has pitted presidential candidates against each other, even in the wake of several mass shootings in recent months.
It seems the devastating violence was lost on the presidential hopeful, who said this in front of his loyal supporters:
“I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”
Later, Trump declined to explain his comments to a CNN reporter. But this isn’t the first time Trump has joked about killing someone, CNN points out.
Last month, he appeared to consider whether he would kill journalists, as Russian President Vladimir Putin — whom Trump defended — has been accused of doing.
“I would never kill them. I would never do that,” Trump told supporters in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before reconsidering.
“Uh, let’s see, uh?” he said aloud, his voice rising. “No, I would never do that.”
Scary, considering this is the same guy who spews anti-Muslim rhetoric, has made disparaging comments about marginalized people and who’s leading in the polls.
What do you think about Trumps comment? Sound off below.
SOURCE: CNN | VIDEO SOURCE: YouTube
WATCH: Donald Trump Is Confident He Could Shoot Someone & Still Not Lose Voters was originally published on newsone.com