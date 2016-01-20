White anger is the new Black

(GEORGE CURRY MEDIA)—Have you heard? Apparently large numbers of American adults are “angry” about their own circumstances and about where they think the country is headed. For months, numerous politicians, pollsters, and pundits have touted this anger as an important factor in the line-up of who’s supporting who in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primary campaigns.

So, you could say that anger is all the rage (pardon the pun) now in considering the state of American society. Or, to put it in fashion-and political-terms, that anger is the new Black.

But, to be more precise: it’s really White Americans’ anger that’s the new Black.

A survey of 3,000 Americans released this month by NBC News and Esquire magazine, found that 54 percent of Whites say they’ve grown more outraged during the past year. That compares with 43 percent of Latinos and 33 percent of Black Americans who say so. Nearly three-quarters of Whites say they get angry upon hearing or reading something at least once a day, compared to 66 percent of Latinos and 56 percent of African Americans. Further, while 45 percent of Blacks say the American dream is alive, just 35 and 34 percent of Latinos and Whites, respectively, agree.

