This Week In Black History

Week of Jan. 20-26

January 20

1900—Black North Carolina Congressman George H. White introduced legislation to make lynching any American a federal crime. But opponents allowed the bill to die in committee and it never came up for a vote. It is estimated that 105 Blacks were lynched that year.

1947—Josh Gibson, perhaps the most famous and outstanding athlete to play in the old Negro Baseball League, dies on this day in 1947.

1986—The first national holiday in honor of civil rights legend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrated.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: