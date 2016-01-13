Pittsburgh Regional Diversity Survey report released

Three Rivers Workforce Investment Board, in partnership with Pittsburgh Today, Vibrant Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, today released the Pittsburgh Regional Diversity Survey which highlights views on diversity in the workplace and in communities. More than 3,500 people took the online survey. While overall respondents agreed there is value in a diverse workforce, an opinion gap exists along racial lines. There are significant differences in perceptions among the white and non-white population. Among other findings: Only 26 percent of those surveyed describe the region as “very diverse.”

Respondents with higher levels of education are more likely to see value in a diverse workforce.

Those earning less than $50,000 annually are less likely than those earning more to say employers are “very committed” to recruiting racial and ethnic minorities. Click the image above for the full report.