Vermont city settles ex-cop’s discrimination suit for $975K

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) _ The city of Rutland has settled a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a black former police officer who said he was subjected to racial slurs and singled out as a troublemaker when he complained about it to superiors.

The board of aldermen approved the $975,000 settlement with former Cpl. Andrew Todd on Monday.

“All I can say at this point is that I am glad this is over,” said Police Commissioner Larry Jensen after the vote. “This happened four years ago, and much has changed in the department. We are ready to move forward.”

Todd was the city’s only African-American officer when he served on the police force from 2003 to 2012. He claimed in his lawsuit that racism, racial profiling and cover-ups made his job unbearable, forcing him to resign.

The Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/1InOyb3) reports depositions of Rutland City police dispatchers, officers and other witnesses supported Todd’s claims and told of rogue investigations. Todd claimed a former superior and co-worker regularly used racial slurs and exposed him to repeated acts of racial profiling of African-Americans.

Todd said nothing was done when he went to his superiors and he was singled out as a troublemaker. He eventually went to Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras.

The two officers cited in Todd’s lawsuit were placed on administrative leave in 2011, and they resigned in 2012.

Todd, now a state trooper, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: