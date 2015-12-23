EECM to provide Christmas Eve meal to Pittsburgh community members in need

PITTSBURGH—East End Cooperative Ministry is hosting a free Christmas Eve meal for community members. The meal will be served at EECM’s Community House headquarters on Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2015 at 11:30 a.m. It will go until 2:30 p.m.

“The holiday season can be a lonely time and we want to show the community that they can rely on EECM for warmth and kindness,” EECM’s Executive Director Michael J. Mingrone said. “By offering a holiday meal we are providing an opportunity for families to step away from the trauma of poverty and homelessness, and join the community to celebrate the season.”

The meal will be prepared by Le Cordon-Bleu certified Chef Jim Belch whose culinary career spans several decades. The menu will include: baked honey Dijon ham, sautéed boneless chicken breast, baked redskin potato casserole, sautéed green beans, and cherry cobbler.

EECM is planning for a couple hundred meal-goers on Christmas Eve, but is unsure of how many to expect. According to a 2014 report by the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, Allegheny County has more individuals facing food insecurity than the number of individuals in poverty. Additionally, in 2012 the US Department of Treasury noted that Pittsburgh has the largest percentage of people residing in communities with low-supermarket access.

EECM serves free lunch to the community Monday through Friday from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m., feeding hundreds in need each day, preparing 40,000 meals every year. While lunch attends to the acute need of hunger, it is also an opportunity for EECM staff to connect with individuals and help them access services that might lift them out of poverty. Everyone is welcome at lunch, there are no questions asked of the attendees and no identification is required. Donations are welcome from those who can do so.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: