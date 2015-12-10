*Ava DuVernay is finally sharing her thoughts about director Quentin Tarantino’s less-than-favorite views on her film “Selma.” Last month, during an interview with “American Psycho” author Bret Easton Ellis for T Magazine, Quentin was quoted as saying the film was worthy of an Emmy, but perhaps not an Oscar, for which it was nominated for … Continue reading Ava DuVernay Not Surprised by Quentin Tarantino’s Criticism of ‘Selma’ →

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: