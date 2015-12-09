National
HomeNational

This Week In Black History

3 reads
Leave a comment
JOE "KING" OLIVER

JOE “KING” OLIVER

Week of Dec. 9-15

P.B.S. PINCHBACK

P.B.S. PINCHBACK

December 9

1872—P.B.S. Pinchback begins serving as the first Black governor of Louisiana. He served for a little more than a month. Pinchback, son of a White plantation owner and a former Macon, Ga., slave, was a major force in Louisiana politics after the civil war and during Reconstruction. He was also instrumental in the 1879 establishment of Southern University.

1875—Carter G. Woodson is born in New Canton, Va. In 1926, Woodson started the first Negro History Week which grew to become Black History Month.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close