We have quite an exciting week of television ahead of us. The midseason finales of Scandal and How To Get Away with Murder are slated to run this week, and we’ll see Cookie confront her shady boyfriend, Laz Delgado, on Empire.

#realhousewivesofatlanta Dress: @juicycouture Bag: @saintlaurentparis_official Shoes: @gucci #simpleandchic A photo posted by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Nov 15, 2015 at 11:56pm PST

We started the entertaining week off with a new episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta that was uncharacteristically devoid of drama. Not only did Phaedra and Kandi have a heartwarming conversation to resolve their issues, we were introduced to the franchise’s most wholesome ‘housewife’ yet, the delightful Kim Fields. Most surprising of all, Cynthia was offered support from an unlikely castmember: Phaedra. For their outing, Cynthia donned a Juicy Couture pink and red colour block dress with a Saint Laurent bag and Gucci pumps. Get a similar dress here.

Stay tuned for more fashion throughout the week.

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @DressUpWithJess

MORE ON ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA’:

Did Claudia Jordan Get Fired From ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’?

Kenya Moore Calls ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Toxic

ANOTHER ONE: Watch The Trailer for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

Style Onscreen: The Hottest Outfits on TV This Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: