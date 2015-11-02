Jerry Ann Allen retires

After 30 years of dedication to keeping health and disease prevention education awareness programs alive in North Side community churches and businesses, Jerry Ann Allen is retiring.

Jerry Allen is the co-founder and executive director of Allen Place Community Services Inc. and president of Allen Place Management Resources Inc. Nearly 200 friends, family and colleagues celebrated her retirement on Sept. 26, at the LeMont Restaurant with a divine brunch.

Program participants included: daughter, Alicia Robinson; Rev. Dr. Lacy Richardson; son, Adrian Allen; Deacon Jeff Cullens; Dr. Margaret Pettigrew; Greta Stone; Joy Maxberry Woodruff; and Jerry Ann’s husband, Dr. Milton Allen. The brunch almost turned into somewhat of a roast as friends and family members went way down memory road.

Among Jerry Allen’s many accomplishments, she was selected as one of the New Pittsburgh Courier’s “Women of Excellence” in 2012, she is an active member of Metropolitan Baptist Church, Kane Foundation Board of Trustees, Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority (Kappa Chapter), treasurer of African American Women for Political Change (PAC), University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health Community Research Advisory Board, Mercy Hospital Parish Nurse Program, Allegheny General and Northside Leadership Conference/State Health Improvement Project, Metropolitan Outreach Ministry Services Inc., and Bonvue Street Block Watch Group.

