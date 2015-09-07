La. high school football player, 16, dies after being injured during game

Please continue to pray for this entire community of Franklin Parish. pic.twitter.com/DEMS71ZS5p — Coach Rey (@Doug_B_Funny) September 5, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tyrell Cameron, 16, a student at Franklin Parish High School in Winnsboro, La., died after being injured while playing in a football game on Friday night, said coroner’s office spokesman Shane Scott, KTLA reports.

Cameron was hit during a punt return in the 4th quarter, according to Franklin Parish head coach Barry Sebran.

“Tyrell was a quiet kid. You didn’t hear from him a lot, but his presence was always there because he had a great personality,” Sebren said. “He didn’t have to be vocal to have a great personality.

“Our players have lost such an incredibly valuable human being to an unexplainable tragedy.”

Though KNOE reported that he died from a broken neck, an autopsy has not confirmed the exact nature of his injuries.

A vigil was held for Cameron, who wore #48, on Saturday night at Franklin Parish High School. About 300 people gathered to show support for Cameron’s family, including his mother Shamikka Camero

n, who was described as “distraught.”

“He loved his family, his team, and the game of football. He will be missed, the school said on its Facebook page.

The community is planning a “Blue-Out” — everyone wearing the school’s primary color — in Cameron’s honor on September 11, their next home game.

