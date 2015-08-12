Bids and Proposals 8-12-15

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF

THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

FLEET VEHICLE REPAIRS FOR FORD VEHICLES REBID

IFB#300-20-15 Rebid

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

FLEET VEHICLE REPAIRS FOR FORD VEHICLES REBID

IFB#300-20-15 Rebid

The documents will be available no later than August 3, 2015 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., August 21, 2015 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Invitation for Bid from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquires should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the

City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the

City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, August 13, 2015

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the

City of Pittsburgh

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 948 Inspection and Testing of Fire Alarm Systems

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Thursday, September 3, 2015 at which time they will be publicly opened.

Any proposals received after this deadline will be considered as a “late bid” and will be returned unopened to the offerer.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

Proposals may require Bid Bonds, Performance Bonds, Payment Bonds, and Surety as dictated by the specifications.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of ninety (90) days after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF

THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Uniform Physical Conditions Standard (UPCS) Inspections

RFP #250-21-15

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Uniform Physical Conditions Standard (UPCS) Inspections

RFP #250-21-15

The documents will be available no later than August 10, 2015 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 2:00 P.M., August 28, 2015 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Office

Housing Authority of the

City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the

City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

August 20, 2015

2:00 P.M.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the

City of Pittsburgh

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The City of Pittsburgh, Office of the Controller is seeking a firm to develop a mobile application that will allow citizens to report fraud, waste, and abuse from a mobile device. Interested parties may obtain a copy for the Request for Proposal (RFP) at the City Controller’s Office, 1st Floor City-County Building, 414 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or by emailing anthony.

dabruzzo@pittsburghpa.gov. Responses will be accepted until Friday, September 4, 2015, at 4 PM EST

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Long Term Structured Residential Program for Individuals with Serious Mental Illness, with or without Co-Occurring Substance Use Disorder, who have a History of Sexual Offense(s). Proposals are due by August 31, 2015.

For more details and submission information, visit:

http://www.alleghenycounty.us/

dhs/active-solicitations.aspx.

Marc Cherna, Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

– NEW PUBLIC HOUSING

DEVELOPMENT –

ACHA Contract No. 1543

The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is seeking proposals from qualified developers to develop new public housing in Allegheny County, excluding the City of Pittsburgh and the City of McKeesport. Request for Proposals are on file and may be obtained at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting Jack McGraw 412-402-2463. The developer to be selected must have experience with market rate housing, tax credit, mixed-financed and mixed-income housing development and is encouraged to offer creative development options. The Authority is looking to expand opportunities in new markets that are currently not served by public housing but welcomes proposals in markets already served.

Proposals will be received at the following address:

Allegheny County

Housing Authority

625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Attn: Jack McGraw, Director of Development and Modernization

The ACHA will begin to accept proposals on a one time basis beginning August 17, 2015 with a closing date of January 29, 2016.

Any proposal received after the expiration of any application period will be not considered. Proposals will be held in confidence and not released in any manner until after the contract award. The ACHA encourages responses from small, minority, and women owned firms, as well as firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA. The ACHA reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

Request For Proposals

Project Based Voucher Program (RFP)

Contract No. ACHA – 1544

The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is seeking proposals from responsible property owners or developers interested in providing expanded rental housing opportunities for families, families receiving supportive services, the elderly and the disabled. Through this program, housing assistance can be made for existing housing meeting program standards, substantially rehabilitated housing or new construction projects. There is no funding provided by this program for any construction or rehabilitation costs only for rental assistance upon acceptance of any qualified units.

Housing Assistance can be made for as much as 100% of dwelling units at a given site, if provided for the elderly, the disabled or for families receiving supportive services required by their leasing agreement; otherwise a maximum of 25% of the total project units can be assisted. Any proposal, that as a condition of 24CFR Part 983 requesting to receive only 25% assistance will receive preference over projects requesting the 100% assistance. Initial housing assistance payments can be contracted from one up to a ten-year term with an option to extend for an additional five years at the Authority’s option.

The ACHA will begin to accept proposals on a one time basis beginning August 17, 2015 with a closing date of December 30, 2015. Any proposal received after the expiration of this application period will not be considered.

Once received, each proposal will be rated for the program compliance with the goals of deconcentrating poverty, expanding housing and economic opportunities. Once reviewed the successful proposer will be notified in writing of award as well as required public notification.

Detailed Applications and selective information will be provided by request to the:

Allegheny County

Housing Authority

625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Attn: Mr. Jack McGraw, Director of Development and Modernization

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC

EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on 08-25-2015, until 2:00 p.m., local prevailing time for:

Pgh. Dilworth Pre K-5

Replace EM Generator

Electrical Prime

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on 08-03-2015 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700) 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is nonrefundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEWAGE FACILITIES

IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

2015 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

LOCATED AT

SHANER HOUSING (MARLEY COURT) & APPELAT HOUSING (RYE LANE)

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP – WESTMORELAND COUNTY

•GENERAL SEWER CONSTRUCTION – CONTRACT: CDBG2015.1

The Westmoreland County Housing Authority (WCHA) is requesting bids for sanitary sewer replacement located at the two (2) housing sites identified. The referenced project and sealed bids will be received by the WCHA, until August 21, 2015 at 10:00 A.M. Bids shall be deposited at the Administrative Office of the WCHA, 154 South Greengate Road, Greensburg PA 15601. Bids received will then be opened publically.

A Pre-Bid Meeting / Inspection is scheduled for August 14, 2015 at 10:00 A.M. at SHANER HOUSING – Marley Court, Irwin PA. 15642. Attendance is not mandatory, but highly recommended.

Notice is hereby given that this is a Section 3 Project under the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968. Regulations can be found at http://www.hud.gov/offices/fheo/section3/section3.cfm under “Helpful Tools”.

Notice is also hereby given that this project is regulated under Executive Order 11246 – Equal Employment Opportunity (www.dol.gov/ofccp/regs/compliance/ca_11246.htm) and related contract specifications apply.

Prime contractors should use the Director of Minority, Women and Section 3 Business Enterprises to solicit proposals from potential subcontractors.

This project is funded in whole or in part with federal funds. Davis-Bacon wage rates and other federal requirements apply and are included in the bid documents.

Interested respondents shall obtain hard copy bid documents from the WCHA-Administration Office for a $125 fee, telephone (724) 832-7248, ext. 3056 or 3021. Electronic Bid Documents are available for downloading at no cost at http://www.wchaonline.com . Inquiries and plan holder registration can be emailed to eriks@wchaonline.com. Plan holders shall register with WCHA via email in accordance with the bid requirements.

