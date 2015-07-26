Chris Brown isn’t the only celebrity to be stranded overseas in the past week. Snoop Dogg also got himself into a situation.

Snoop got arrested under suspicion of illegal drugs following a Saturday concert at Uppsala, Sweden. Although he was released after a drug test, Snoop took to Instagram to release his frustrations at what he thought was a racially motivated arrest. He documented the situation — from being in the cop car to sitting in the station.

“Racial profiling,” Snoop Dogg said. “They came and snatched me up my car and brought me down here…It’s all good though. Sorry about that people, I’ll never be back to ya’ll country. It’s been real.”

Check out the documented ordeal above and below.

Snoop Dogg detained in Sweden after concert was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: