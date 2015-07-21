TSU, Fisk partner to host national honors conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ More than 4,000 of the nation’s brightest students will converge on Nashville, Tennessee, in the fall.

Tennessee State University is partnering with Fisk University to host the 24th annual Conference of the National Association of African American Honors Programs.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

The NAAAHP convention brings together honors students, faculty, staff and professionals from nearly 100 historically Black colleges and universities.

Coreen Jackson, director of the TSU Honors Program, was elected president of the organization last October.

She says the conference will feature a debate, quiz bowl, model U.N. and scholarly research presentations. Honors directors, deans and faculty participate in a roundtable and have panel discussions about best practices in Honors administration.

For more information, visit http://naaahp.org .

