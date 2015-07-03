MLK statue will replace White supremacist on Georgia Capitol grounds

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the country’s most lauded citizens, will be finally honored by his home state with a sculpture on its capitol grounds.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and Rep. Calvin Smyre (D-Columbus) announced this week that the state has selected artist Andy Davis to create the piece. The sculpture will be placed on the northeast quadrant of the Capitol grounds overlooking Liberty Plaza, replacing a likeness of 19th century politician and newspaperman Tom Watson, a white supremacist. Watson’s statute was removed from the Georgia Capitol lawn in November 2013, reports local station WMAZ-13.

“Placing a statue of Dr. King at the Capitol of his home state is a long overdue honor,” Gov. Deal said in a statement. “I am confident that Andy Davis’ past works, including a statue of Ray Charles in the singer’s hometown of Albany, have prepared him well for this historic project. I commend Rep. Smyre for his diligent efforts and leadership on this project and I look forward to seeing the final work of art.”

The new statue will be built with private money. Its final cost has not yet been determined, though estimates amount to $350,000 reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Rep. Smyre, an African-American, said it was important that they chose a Georgian to do the piece. Lei Yixin, a Master sculptor from China, did King’s Memorial on the U.S. mall in 2011.

SOURCE: WMAZ-13, Atlanta Journal Constitution | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

FBI Suspects South Carolina Church Fire Sparked By Lightning, Not Arson

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church 1. Mother Emanuel AME Church held its first service since the shooting death of nine African-American church members on June 17. Source:Alex Colby 1 of 20 2. People line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church. Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Two children wait to enter the Emanuel AME Church June 21, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina. Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. A member of the church is seen outside of Emanuel AME before its first service since the Charleston shooting. Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. A Charleston County sheriff's deputy checks bags as people line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church. Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. Gloria Moore watches the church as parishioners take their seats at the Emanuel AME Church. Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. A woman prays as she attends the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church. Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. People pray and listen to the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. Parishioners sit at Emanuel AME Church four days after a mass shooting that claimed the lives of its pastor and eight others. Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. The Rev. Norvel Goff, right, prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney. Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, R-S.C., embraces U.S. Sen Tim Scott, R-S.C., at Emanuel AME Church. Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. A parishioner prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at the Emanuel AME Church. Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. The congregation departs following Sunday services at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. A family is seen leaving Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services. Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. People embrace as they depart the Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services. Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. Church members comfort one another after Emanuel's first service since the Charleston shooting. Source:Alex Colby 16 of 20 17. Church members comfort one another outside of Emanuel. Source:Alex Colby 17 of 20 18. A mother and son surround a memorial for the nine church members killed during the Charleston shooting. Source:Alex Colby 18 of 20 19. Charleston natives comfort each other during the church's first service since the shooting on June 17. Source:Alex Colby 19 of 20 20. Activist DeRay McKesson is seen outside of Emanuel AME church. Source:Alex Colby 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church

MLK statue will replace White supremacist on Georgia Capitol grounds was originally published on newsone.com