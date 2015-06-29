Just weeks after a worker reportedly helped two inmates escape from an upstate New York prison, a similar case allegedly recently occurred in North Carolina.

Kristopher Antonio McNeil, 29, was discovered missing Saturday morning from Brown Creek Correctional Institute in Polkton, N.C., about 40 miles southeast of Charlotte, the State Department of Public Safety said Sunday afternoon, according to NBC News.

McNeil, who was back behind bars late Sunday, escaped with the alleged help of food service worker Kendra Lynette Miller, 33, who was charged Sunday with aiding and abetting a fugitive, harboring a fugitive, and having sex with an inmate, all felonies, and providing an electronic device to an inmate, the report says. Miller was being held in the Anson County, North Carolina jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, pending a July 7 hearing, notes the television outlet.

From NBC News:

McNeil was behind bars again late Sunday night after witnesses identified him from media reports walking along a highway road near the Davidson-Forsyth county line. He was captured just before 11 p.m. Sunday, police said….. McNeil, who was convicted in 2007 of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, was scheduled to be released in 2018…

McNeil was captured on the same day that New York prison escapee David Sweat was captured in Upstate New York near the Canadian border.

Sweat escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility on June 6 with Richard Matt, who was killed Friday, allegedly with assistance from prison seamstress Joyce Mitchell, reports CNN. Mitchell has been charged with aiding Matt and Sweat’s escape.

SOURCE: NBC News, CNN | VIDEO CREDIT: NDN

SEE ALSO:

President Obama Delivers Powerful Eulogy At Rev. Clementa Pinckney’s Funeral, Sings Amazing Grace

North Carolina Prison Worker Charged With Helping Convicted Murderer Escape was originally published on newsone.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: