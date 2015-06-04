To Tell The Truth…Courier readers inspire my continuation of ‘Tell The Truth’

All of my adult life I have been driven to improve the quality of life of Black people. It has not always been an easy journey, but I never lost faith. There have been times that I have been disgusted, discouraged, disillusioned, disappointed, angry and even mad. There have been a number of times that I reached the point of asking myself do the most unusual Blacks in America—Pittsburgh Blacks—really care? Then you the readers of the New Pittsburgh Courier surface in the grocery store, gas station, church, school, voting polls, lottery stations and uplift me by saying, “We read the Courier every week, keep on keeping on” and it reenergizes me.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: