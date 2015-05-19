Legislators must keep the best interests of citizens and Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable in mind

Pennsylvania has been through a rough 13 years. It’s time we start looking forward and allow the retrogression from the past to dissipate. We have a new governor in office: a new sheriff in town. Therefore, we need all hands on deck from our House and Senate right now so the budget could be passed on time. If the budget is closely monitored and discussed the whole year through, then there should be no scrambling and questioning just months and weeks before the end of the fiscal year. People should not need to be on an emotional roller coaster worrying about whether or not they’ll have a job either.

Topics like right to work and pension reform should be dead in the water. They both failed under the Corbett Administration and Wolf wants no part of supporting them either. We should be looking at what really matters and will bring revenue: imposing a severance tax on Marcellus Shale, closing the Delaware loophole, funding education, increasing the sales tax. Let’s give Pennsylvania a chance by enacting his budget proposal. And let’s give the taxpayers and property owners a break also. It’s getting harder to budget for everyone. We have to look at and be open to other ways, ones that will actually bring long-term solutions, not cause problems down the road.

It’s important that legislators listen to the ideas of those who elected them; they’re not all bad. The times have changed and it’s time Pennsylvania does too. Let’s focus on how we could bring more job growth to our state, especially state employment. Agencies like Department of Human Services and others are doing more with less. We should be looking at ways to encourage people of the benefits of state employment, not chase them away. It will continue to happen if there are no incentives. Pennsylvania will also continue losing jobs to other states.

Our folks in the public sector have paid into their pensions when the Commonwealth stopped. They don’t deserve to have that tampered with. Let’s also not forget that state employees are taxpayers, voters, homeowners, parents, siblings, community members, and contend with the same, if not more, troubles as everyone else. They’re human beings too.

With all of this being said, let’s encourage legislators to work together and keep the best interests of their citizens and Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable, the elderly and disabled, in mind.

David F. Brennan, M.Ed.

Elysburg

