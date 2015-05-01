Young Thug calls for ‘War, Rage & Chaos’ in Baltimore

As the days roll by, more and more rappers are offering their thoughts on the current unrest in Baltimore in the wake of 25-year-old Freddie Gray’s mysterious death while in police custody.

While most messages have called for peace and police reform, Young Thug called for increased levels of disturbance and violence in the city.

“War, rage, chaos, it’s the only thing needed in Baltimore right now,” Thugger shared on Instagram yesterday (April 30). “I wish I was from there, better yet I wish I was there. I would go 730 with everybody out there, I promise. F-ck the cops. Black lives matter, pray for them people.”

This past Wednesday, The Game penned an op-ed for Billboard where he broke down his thoughts on the current situation in Baltimore. In addition, Wale, Joey Bada$$ and Meek Mill have all offered their views on the week’s events.

DJ Khaled also spoke with 92Q’s The Fam calling for justice but safety in the city.

To find out what other rappers have been saying about the uprising in Baltimore, click here.

Young Thug’s Instagram post can be viewed below.

