Laurence Fishburne’s ‘Disney Princess Voice’ on ‘Kimmel’ is weirdly hilarious

Black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, and Anthony Anderson visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. Naturally, hilarity ensued. From the trio’s entrance waving a red ribbon baton, to Fishburne’s “Disney princess” voices, to Tracee explaining her alter egos (and the infamous T-Murda), it was a segment full of laughs and foolery.

Scandal favorite Guillermo Diaz, aka Huck, also appeared on last night’s Kimmel, and the “Lie Witness News” segments tested the limits of science by asking passersby to share their thoughts on the proposed “earthquake schedule.”

