Lil Wayne’s former tour bus driver sues rapper for assault

Mark Jones, a former tour bus driver for Lil Wayne, has filed a lawsuit against Weezy, after the Young Money artist allegedly threatened him at gunpoint last August, according to the New York Daily News.

After stopping to fill up on gas following a concert near Buffalo, N.Y., Wayne reportedly began a tirade against the driver.

Despite doing what Wayne wanted, the Young Money artist “did not stop yelling, cursing and threatening,” according to the papers. Subsequently, Wayne threatened to pistol whip the driver and get his security guards on him, Jones claims. After pulling over when he feared for his safety, Jones said Wayne “taunted” him to a fight. After declining, the pair got back on the bus where Weezy “resumed his tirade.”

Once they arrived to a toll booth, Jones claims Weezy demanded another fight. However, after refusing for the second time, Wayne ordered everybody to the back of the bus and subsequently pulled out a gun.

Wayne “then cocked the gun at close range to (the driver), pointed it directly at him and said, ‘I want to get to the hotel now,’” the papers said.

Jones says he then drove the rest of the journey with Wayne holding a gun to his head – and quit once they got to the hotel because “he feared for his life” and “was emotionally traumatized.” He also recalls Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant standing outside the hotel waiting for the bus when it arrived.

In addition to false imprisonment, Jones, who lives in Maryland, has accused Lil Wayne of assault and emotional distress, and is seeking unspecified damages.

