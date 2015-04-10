TV ROUNDUP: Tia reunites with ‘Roger’; ‘Empire’ heads to the UK & Bruce Jenner’s ‘transition’ interview

Tia Mowry Reunites With ‘Roger’

How’s this for nostalgia?

One half of our favorite twin sisters Tia Mowry reunited with her former Sister, Sister co-star Marques Houston better known as “Roger.” The duo ran into each other on the set of Tia’s Nickelodeon show Instant Mom and posed for the ultimate #TBT pic.

Tia also announced her new cooking show Tia Mowry at Home, set to air on The Cooking Channel, April 29th at 9PM EST.