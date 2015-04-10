0 reads Leave a comment
Tia Mowry Reunites With ‘Roger’
How’s this for nostalgia?
One half of our favorite twin sisters Tia Mowry reunited with her former Sister, Sister co-star Marques Houston better known as “Roger.” The duo ran into each other on the set of Tia’s Nickelodeon show Instant Mom and posed for the ultimate #TBT pic.
Tia also announced her new cooking show Tia Mowry at Home, set to air on The Cooking Channel, April 29th at 9PM EST.
One time for old time's same, "Go home Roger!"
TV ROUNDUP: Tia reunites with ‘Roger’; ‘Empire’ heads to the UK & Bruce Jenner’s ‘transition’ interview was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
